Gujarat: Man Tries Stunt with Luxury SUV Near Lake, Vehicle Gets Trapped in Sand (Watch Video)

Doing stunts to get viral on social media is very common thing, but many times these stunts goes wrong and we have to pay hefty cost. Similar incident took place in Gujarat where young man's SUV got stuck into sand while trying to do stunt. This incident got recorded on camera which is going viral on social media.

In viral video it can be seen that blue Mercedes-Benz was stuck in the sand at the lake. The video shows two youths unsuccessfully trying to free the vehicle. Reports indicate access to that area is restricted due to safety and environmental concerns.India Today reports suggest that, vehicle was parked close to the waterline, and when the tide rose and later receded, the car got stuck in the marshy sand. Due to this reason, it became difficult to get the car out of the sand without any external assistance.

A Surat businessman was detained by Dumas police and booked for rash and negligent driving, according to The Times of India. Online commenters criticized the driver's judgment, with one X user suggesting Mercedes should give the driver an award for their "marvellous display of intelligence," while an Instagram user wrote, "Brain wasn’t braining looks like."

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.