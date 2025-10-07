Gujarat: Mandsaur Police Seize ₹3 Lakh Worth of Illegal Fish, Three Held

The Mandsaur police have seized over 39 quintals of illegal fish worth ₹3 lakh from an Eicher truck and arrested three accused. The consignment was being transported from the Chambal River to Gujarat. Police are currently interrogating the suspects. According to RC Dangi, Station In-Charge of Bhanpura Police Station, Head Constable Okar Singh Thakur from Bhaisodamandi outpost received a tip-off that three men were illegally transporting fish caught from the Chambal River in a truck (registration number GJ-32 T 8175). They were reportedly heading toward Gujarat via Nimthur Toll and Bhanpura-Garoth road. Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint at Nimthur Toll and intercepted the truck.

Upon inspection, officers found 112 crates containing around 3,920 kilograms of illegal fish, valued at approximately ₹3 lakh, stored in the container section. The police arrested three men — Altaf (57) and Zuber (40), both residents of Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, and Rakesh (50), a resident of Marathi Mohalla near Imli Bazaar, Indore. The truck (GJ-32 T 8172) used in the smuggling was also seized. A case has been registered at Bhanpura Police Station under Section 303(2) of the BNS and Section 5 of the Fisheries Act. Police are investigating the source of the illegal fish and its intended buyers.