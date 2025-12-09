Gujarat marks International Anti-Corruption Day with CM Patel’s call for collective vigilance

Gandhinagar, Dec 9 With the theme “Vigilance is Our Shared Responsibility”, Gujarat on Tuesday observed International Anti-Corruption Day in a state-level ceremony chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The event, organised by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), honoured police personnel who delivered outstanding work in corruption cases, as well as four courageous citizens who filed complaints that helped expose and arrest corrupt officials.

Twelve students who won state-level essay and speech competitions on anti-corruption awareness were also felicitated. Addressing the gathering, CM Bhupendra Patel said the ACB is a department meant to protect the poor and ensure justice. Emphasising ethical conduct, he said: “One must never take beyond what is rightfully theirs - this is the value our culture has handed down to us. When our work gives us inner satisfaction, that is true duty. ACB’s image must be such that wrongdoers live in constant fear of being caught, so corruption never takes root.”

Calling for a “zero tolerance” approach, he urged ACB to maintain strict vigilance to build a corruption-free Gujarat and accelerate the state’s development.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised ACB’s courage in acting against corrupt officials across all ranks, noting that the state has taken strong action, including mandatory retirements, reflecting the CM’s tough stance.

He highlighted that in the last three years, 34 Class-I and 98 Class-II officials have been booked for corruption, while 194 cases and 277 arrests have been recorded this year alone.

Sanghavi also stressed greater use of technology - including AI tools - to process complaints and strengthen investigations.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das noted that corruption is an international problem that obstructs development and disproportionately harms the poor.

He highlighted reforms undertaken under CM Patel’s leadership, including simplification of rules, major administrative reforms, ease of doing business measures, and revisions to revenue laws.

ACB Director Piyush Patel outlined the awareness activities conducted over the past two months, including: Essay and speech competitions across schools, integrity pledge ceremonies in government offices, street plays, marathon runs, public outreach and widespread distribution of information on ACB’s 1064 helpline.

The event was attended by senior officials, ACB officers, students, and citizens who have bravely stood against corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor