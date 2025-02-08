Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Sabarmati Bullet Train Station in Ahmedabad

A fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, early on Saturday (February 8, 2025), officials said. The blaze, which erupted around 6:30 a.m., was quickly brought under control by 13 fire tenders. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

According to the Fire Department, the fire occurred on the roof shuttering of one part of the construction site. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), overseeing the project, stated that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work are suspected to have caused the fire.

The NHSRCL confirmed that no injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. The station is part of the 508-kilometer Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which includes stations in both Gujarat and Maharashtra.