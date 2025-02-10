Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Ankleshwar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2025 10:19 PM2025-02-10T22:19:08+5:302025-02-10T22:19:36+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot ...
A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known. No casualties have been reported so far.
VIDEO | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Ankleshwar. Firefighters rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2025
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Wz7oYEW0H1