Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Ankleshwar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known. No casualties have been reported so far.

