Gujarat: Massive Fire Broke Out At Godown in Surat's Katargam Area, Firefighting Operation Underway

Gujarat: Major fire broke out at godown in Surat on Thursday (December 11) evening in Katargam area. The godown was contain wooden items, materials like mattresses, cushion and PVC chairs were there. As of now no casualties are reported and fire team are trying to bring blaze under control.

Chief Fire Officer of Surat, Basantkumar Pareek told ANI "...Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread. Fire control operation is ongoing... About 50 fire personnel are carrying out the operation. No casualties have been reported..." ( With ANI Inputs)

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Katargam area of Surat this evening. More than 50 fire personnel and 8 fire tenders are carrying out the firefighting operation here. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/76TJs3EGTC — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

Earlier in September, massive fire suddenly broke out at Sanghvi Organics Private Limited, located in the GIDC Panoli industrial area of Bharuch district in Gujarat. The blaze quickly spread, sending towering flames and thick clouds of smoke into the sky, creating panic across the surrounding area.

According to officials, around 15 fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot, and fire brigade personnel are making continuous efforts to bring the flames under control.