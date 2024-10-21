Gujarat: MD Drugs Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized, 427 kg of Suspected Contraband Found in Ankleshwar

Police seized MD contraband worth Rs 14 lakh along with 427 kg of suspected drugs from a factory in the Ankleshwar industrial area of Gujarat’s Bharuch district, officials said on Monday. One person was arrested in connection with the case. The seized materials, discovered at 'Avasar Enterprise' in Ankleshwar GIDC, have been sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation, according to Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary.

In a joint raid by the district Special Operations Group (SOG) and Surat police on Sunday night, 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) valued at Rs 14.10 lakh was seized from a factory, an official said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is ongoing, he added.

The raid follows a major bust last week, when over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore was seized from Avkar Drugs Limited factory in Ankleshwar during a joint operation by Gujarat and Delhi police on October 13.

This contraband was seized weeks after the Delhi Police raided a warehouse in the national capital and seized a consignment of 562 kilogram cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana. On October 10, an additional 208 kg of cocaine was recovered from a shop at Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.

