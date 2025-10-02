Gujarat Minister performs 'Shastra Puja' for peace and security

Surat, Oct 2 On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi on Thursday performed Shastra Puja at the Surat Police Headquarters, praying for the peace, security, and safety of the state.

Marking the symbolic celebration of the victory of good over evil, Sanghvi performed rituals alongside police officials, emphasising the role of law enforcement in maintaining harmony during major festivals.

Speaking to the reporters, he highlighted the peaceful and enthusiastic celebration of Navratri across Gujarat this year, crediting the state police for their commendable efforts.

“For the first time, Navratri was celebrated with such enthusiasm across the state, with people playing Garba in pandals till early morning. The state police ensured that the festivities were conducted smoothly and securely,” Sanghvi said.

He further mentioned the success of Operation Sindoor.

“This year’s celebrations were special. Along with devotion, a sense of national pride was evident. The Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor effectively, which added another layer of meaning to the festivities,” he added.

The minister further remarked on the economic impact of Navratri, noting that small traders and vendors significantly benefited from the extended celebrations.

Commenting on the removal of encroachments on government land in Godhra, Sanghvi likened the land mafia to Ravan, stating that such encroachments would be cleared in the interest of public welfare.

“I wish everyone a happy Dussehra. I prayed for all the people of Gujarat that their wishes may be fulfilled. This Shastra Puja is an old tradition, and this year it felt even more meaningful with the strength and discipline shown under Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, commemorating Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravan, and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. The day is considered auspicious for new beginnings and reinforces values like truth, righteousness, and virtue.

