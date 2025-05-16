Gujarat minister warns usurers, illegal arms holders of strict action

Gandhinagar, May 16 Gujarat Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi issued a warning against usurers and individuals misusing licensed weapons in Gujarat.

Addressing the growing concerns over illegal money lending practices and public intimidation through arms, Sanghavi said the state will take strict action, including cancellation of weapon licences.

“Carrying weapons for intimidation or extortion will not be tolerated. If you carry arms to threaten others, your licence will be revoked, and you will face consequences,” Sanghavi said.

The Minister confirmed that a statewide crackdown on usurers is underway, with multiple cases, including extortion and threats, being registered.

“Police are taking action in every direction across Gujarat. Offenders involved in usury are being booked under serious charges,” Sanghavi added.

The Minister also addressed the misuse of weapons during public events like weddings and birthday celebrations, where celebratory firing and public displays of arms have been reported.

He called such acts dangerous and irresponsible.

“It will not be easy to fire weapons in public anymore. If you’re carrying arms to show off or intimidate, you will regret it,” he said.

The state government has been stringent in granting new licences, often rejecting applications based on income levels or perceived lack of threat, even when local police assessments were favourable.

In some instances, applicants were advised to hire private security or use digital banking methods instead of carrying firearms.

Despite these measures, illegal arms acquisition remains a concern. In April 2025, Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested over 65 individuals for procuring firearms using fake licences allegedly issued from northeastern states like Manipur and Nagaland.

The Gujarat High Court has occasionally intervened in licence renewal cases.

In May 2023, it quashed the state's decision to deny renewal to an 80-year-old man, ruling that age and income should not be sole criteria for rejection.

