Gujarat: Minor girl's body found in Surat, 1 held after public protests

A body of a missing seven-year-old girl was found in Surat, and one person alleged to be involved in the matter was taken into custody following public uproar, police have said.

A missing complaint was filed on Wednesday, and later the minor's body was recovered, a senior police officer said Thursday.

The locals protested against her alleged rape and murder as they gathered in large numbers blocking a road.

"Missing case of a 7-year-old girl was filed yesterday. The body of the girl was found during the investigation. Accused held. We're taking appropriate action," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinakin Parmar.

The officials informed that the family members and locals have demanded the accused be punished soon.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor