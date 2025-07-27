Gujarat monsoon: Ahmedabad’s Daskroi taluka records 10 inches rain in 12 hours

Gandhinagar, July 27 Gujarat continues to receive widespread monsoon showers, with heavy rainfall reported across multiple regions of the state. The highest rainfall in the last 12 hours was recorded in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district, which received 10 inches of rain between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Sunday.

According to data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, several other regions also witnessed intense downpours.

Nadiad and Mehmedabad talukas in Kheda district received over 8 inches of rain, while Matar taluka recorded more than 7 inches. Talukas like Vaso, Mahemdha, and Kathlal also received rainfall exceeding 5 inches.

Further, Umreth in Anand and parts of Kheda taluka recorded approximately 4 inches of rainfall. Rainfall between 3 to 4 inches was observed in 8 talukas, while 18 talukas received more than 2 inches, and 30 talukas recorded rainfall exceeding 1 inch.

A total of 112 talukas recorded less than 1 inch of rainfall during this period. As of 6:00 AM today, the state has received 58 per cent of its seasonal average rainfall, with Kutch registering the highest at 64 per cent, followed by Central Gujarat, and Saurashtra reporting the lowest at 54 per cent.

With the monsoon picking up pace, local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, especially in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

The state government has urged citizens to stay updated through official weather advisories. With monsoon showers intensifying across the state, the Gujarat government has ramped up its preparedness and response mechanisms to mitigate any adverse impact.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is actively monitoring rainfall data and ground reports from all districts. Disaster Response Teams, NDRF units, and local administration have been kept on alert, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Control rooms have been activated across districts for real-time coordination, while drainage systems and water-logging hotspots are being closely monitored. The government has also ensured the availability of emergency shelters, food packets, medical teams, and round-the-clock helplines.

