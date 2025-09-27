Gujarat: Mother Brutally Beats Daughters After They Ordered Food Online

Two daughters got brutally betan by their own mother after they order food online. This incident took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Bored by home cook food, two daughter decided to order food online. When girls' mother found out that they had ordered food from outside, she started beating them.

According to a report in the Times of India, two girls filed a complaint with the Abhayam Mahila helpline on Wednesday, claiming that their mother had beaten them up. When a team reached the spot, the girls said that their parents had divorced five years ago. Their brother now lives with their father and they live with their mother. Girls said that their mother stays out for a long time and drinks alcohol, which was one of the reasons for their separation from their father.

Girls stated that when their mother was out, they used to cook their own food. On Wednesday, when their mother was out, the girls decided to order food from outside. When their mother returned around midnight, she scolded and beat both the girls. The mother had been drinking, so the girls called the helpline for help. When Abhayam’s team reached the spot, the woman could not even speak properly. She accused the girls of not letting her enjoy life as she wished. Later, the team sent the girls to her grandparents’ house.

After the counselors spoke to the girls’ grandparents, they agreed to take care of them. The woman was counseled to ensure the girls’ education and career and was asked to improve her behavior.