Gujarat: Olpad Bus Depot launches cleanliness drive under 'Seva Pakhwada'

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 To promote hygiene and civic responsibility, the Olpad Bus Depot in Gujarat launched a large-scale cleanliness drive on Thursday under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, marking the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

This initiative is part of a nationwide campaign led by the BJP, encompassing activities like cleanliness drives, healthcare awareness, and tree plantations.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from key officials, including representatives from the State Transport Corporation, the Depot Manager of Olpad, Olpad Taluka Panchayat's woman President Nita Ben Patel, the Sarpanch of Olpad Gram Panchayat, as well as local leaders, school children, and community members.

Speaking at the event, the Depot Manager emphasised that the campaign should extend beyond the boundaries of the bus depot.

"Cleanliness should reach every village and town. Where there is cleanliness, there is divinity. Where there is filth, there is disease," he added, urging citizens to treat the initiative as a continuous mission rather than a one-day activity.

Deputy Sarpanch Anand Kahar said: “We have organised this Seva Pakhwada to honour PM Modi’s birthday. It’s heartening to see so many people joining the cleanliness drive.”

The BJP is organising the Service Fortnight- Sewa Pakhwada across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. The Sewa Pakhwada will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

During the Sewa Pakhwada, the BJP is organising various programmes around various themes so that people from every section of society can actively connect. It will focus on taking government welfare schemes to the poor, promoting cleanliness, ensuring water supply, and driving environmental protection campaigns.

The Seva Pakhwada will include activities highlighting the government’s flagship programmes, environmental initiatives, and outreach to marginalised sections, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision that politics is meant to serve people, particularly the poor and downtrodden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor