Gujarat on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack

Gandhinagar, April 23 Following the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the authorities have put Gujarat on high alert, an official said.

He said that in response to the heightened threat perception, the forces have rolled out extensive security measures across key religious sites, transport hubs, and border areas.

“Police and intelligence agencies in Gujarat have ramped up vigilance, initiating a series of preemptive actions to safeguard sensitive locations,” he said.

The official added that major pilgrimage centres such as Ambaji, Dwarka, Somnath, and Pavagadh are now under tight security cover, with special forces deployed and patrols intensified.

“We are vigilant and coordinating with central agencies to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” the official said.

He said that given the coastal exposure of Somnath and Dwarka, these temples have been placed under maximum alert.

“Security personnel are actively monitoring these zones to prevent any potential threat. Security has been tightened at all major airports, railway stations, and bus depots across Gujarat,” he said.

The official added that teams have been instructed to conduct thorough checks, with CCTV surveillance being closely monitored to track movements and spot suspicious activity.

“A state-wide crackdown is underway with checking drives across highways, urban centres, and rural pockets. Extra police units have been posted in border districts, especially Banaskantha, which shares proximity with Pakistan,” he said.

The official added that vehicles are being screened, and people with suspicious behaviour are under watch.

Banaskantha SP Aksharaj Makwana said the strategic importance of the region, citing increased security at Ambaji Temple, which draws thousands of devotees daily.

“At Ambaji temple, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and trained snipers have been placed on high alert,” he said.

He added that all devotees are now required to pass through enhanced security screenings before entering the temple complex.

“Multiple checkpoints and 24/7 surveillance have been established to ensure safety,” he said.

He added that Gujarat’s three armed security divisions have been instructed to remain on standby, while deployment has been boosted along the state’s international border to deter any cross-border infiltration or incidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor