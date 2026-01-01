Gujarat: Over 2.58 lakh beneficiaries provided homes in three years

Gandhinagar, Jan 1 Gujarat has provided over 2.58 lakh beneficiaries with homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) over the last three financial years, including 93,000 houses constructed in the current year alone.

The scheme aims to provide dignified, pucca housing to rural families previously deprived of adequate shelter, improving living standards, health, sanitation, and overall well-being.

The PMAY-G scheme is funded jointly by the Centre (60 per cent) and the State (40 per cent), providing Rs 1.20 lakh per house in phased assistance, along with an additional Rs 50,000 during the roof-cast stage, directly credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Further, around 3,000 landless families have received assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for purchasing plots, ensuring they too can access a permanent home.

Under the guidance of Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and State Minister Sanjaysinh Mahida, the Gujarat government continues to ensure that rural and landless citizens can fulfil their dream of owning a pucca house.

“These homes are not just structures; they are the foundation for dignity, security, and prosperity in rural areas,” officials said.

Recently, in Narmada, an e-home handover ceremony was held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, with the special presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event witnessed the allocation of homes worth Rs 1,008.19 crore to 61,125 beneficiaries, setting a benchmark for rural development and housing transformation in the State.

The PMAY-G initiative continues to act as a beacon of hope for homeless families in rural Gujarat, contributing significantly to the State’s vision of a developed India by 2047, by enabling citizens to move from temporary shelters to secure, permanent homes.

Over the past three years, states like Gujarat have successfully provided homes to over 2.58 lakh rural families, with special e-home handover events marking milestones, often in the presence of national leaders.

