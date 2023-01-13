Gujarat police arrests youth from Rajasthan in honey trap case

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a 22-year-old youth from Rajasthan on charges of laying a honey trap, impersonating as a CBI officer and extorting Rs 2,69,32,000 from a businessman.

In a statement, Cyber Crime cell Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian stated that

22-year-old Talim Khan, from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was arrested on Thursday.

Allegation against the accused, a 11th pass, is that he befriended the Ahmedabad-based businessman as 'Riya' on whats app. One day, in the name of virtual sex, he filmed the businessman nude, which he used to blackmail and extort money.

Few days later, he impersonated as a CBI inspector and called up the businessman and informed him that Riya with whom had virtual sex had committed suicide because of the nude video clip and her family have lodged a complaint, so he may be arrested.

Talim Khan black-mailed him, asked him to pay up to evade arrest, forced him to transfer Rs 2.69 crore in various bank accounts.

Police have seized two cell phones from Khan's possession. In his cell phones, police have recovered chats in the name of girls and even a number of video clips.

