Gujarat: Police book 7 for attack on police personnel

Kheda (Gujarat), Aug 3 An FIR has been lodged against seven persons for allegedly attacking police personnel on duty at Mahemdavad railway outpost in Gujarat's Kheda district. Two of the injured policemen have been admitted at the Nadiad Government hospital.

Nadiad Railway Police have booked seven miscreants Sahil Diwan Vora, Sagar Parmar, Himmatsinh Parmar, and four others, for attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, armed with deadly weapon, criminal intimidation, and to deter public servant from discharging his duty. The case is being investigated by sub-inspector O.I. Siddi.

According to the police FIR filed by constable Ravi Chauhan, "On Tuesday night, I along with head constable Dilip Bhulabhai and three other jawans were on duty, three personnel were on round, I and Dilip were at the outpost doing our work, Sahil, Bipin and others entered the outpost and started quarrelling with us alleging that I am harassing them by filing false case against them."

The FIR states, "Before leaving the outpost, they threatened us, after which they started pelting stone on the outpost and forcefully entered inside and started beating me and Dilip with sticks and knives, when the team on patrol returned, the mob ran away."

Head constable suffered a fracture in his right leg, and the complainant too suffered injuries.

Western Railway Police have formed four teams to nab the accused, said Nadiad Railway Police Station officer.

