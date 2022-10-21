Gujarat Police book five students for blackmailing, assaulting hostel mate

Rajkot (Gujarat), Oct 21 Five students have been booked for sexually harassing another student in a university here, police said on Friday.

The 19-year-old victim was subjected to unnatural sex, blackmailed and threatened several times in the last one month by his co-students. The victim student has been admitted to a hospital.

According to the complaint filed with the Kuvadva police station, the student was sodomised by five students from September 28 to October 19, because of which he suffered mental trauma and physical pain.

The student alleged that five students used to illegally confine him in a hostel room, video record him naked and then blackmail him. They threatened him with making his video viral and forced him into unnatural sex. They forcibly also inserted external objects in his rectum, the complaint said.

In one video clip, the accused are heard giving three options to the victim "either you chop off your private parts, you die or jump to death from the hostel".

A police station officer told that the complaint was filed against five students, three of whom were being questioned. The complaint was lodged for unnatural offence, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and various sections of Information and Technology Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor