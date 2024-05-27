Gujarat Police busts mass marriage racket, arrests organiser

Ahmedabad, May 27 Gujarat Police has busted a mass marriage racket in Ahmedabad and also arrested the organiser of the event who has cheated 113 couples for Rs 24 lakh.

Police said that they have arrested the organiser near the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Vastral. He has been identified as Prakash Parmar.

Police said that the Hindu Jan Vikas Seva Sangh Trust used to organise caste mass marriage programs and had promised to marry 113 couples and provide them with business facilities.

“Each couple was charged Rs 22,000 for registration. However, after the event, the promised business facilities were not provided to the couples, leading to widespread frustration and anger among the victims,” police said.

Police said that the family members of the affected couples realising they had been duped, filed a complaint at the Amraiwadi police station against Prakash Parmar.

Parmar had also set up an office in front of Bhartinagar Amraiwadi Post Office to lend credibility to the event.

Police said that further investigation into the case is underway.

