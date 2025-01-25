Gujarat Police deploys 3800 personnel & over 400 CCTVs for Coldplay concert

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 Gujarat Police has implemented stringent security measures for the Coldplay concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scheduled for January 25 and 26 in Ahmedabad.

With lakhs of fans expected to attend the event, the British rock band’s performance will witness one of the most robust security arrangements in recent times.

An official said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with a specialised contingent from the National Security Guard (NSG).

“In addition, more than 400 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of the venue and its surroundings,” he said.

He added that police teams equipped with metal detectors will be stationed at entry points, and plainclothes officers will be present for discreet monitoring.

The concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM and conclude by 10 PM. To further strengthen the arrangements, a significant number of women police personnel have been assigned duties at various checkpoints and entry gates, ensuring safety and support for all attendees.

Senior police officials, including Ahmedabad Police JCP Neeraj Kumar, confirmed the deployment of specialised teams such as the Crime Branch and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

They said that quick response teams have also been mobilised to handle emergencies, while bomb detection squads, comprising 10 dedicated teams, will carry out proactive checks to prevent any untoward incidents.

"The NSG contingent will maintain a constant watch to ensure that no security lapses occur during the event," said an official, emphasising the importance of foolproof arrangements given the anticipated crowd size.

In anticipation of medical emergencies, medical and paramedical teams have been stationed at strategic points around the stadium. These teams are prepared to handle any health-related contingencies during the event.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik also conducted a security rehearsal at the Narendra Modi Stadium, inspecting all arrangements to ensure readiness for the concert.

Security measures extend beyond the venue, with metro stations and nearby public areas receiving enhanced surveillance.

On January 24 evening, Coldplay's official Instagram handle treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Chris Martin’s arrival in Ahmedabad. The video, shared via Instagram Stories, captures a back shot of the band’s frontman riding a pillion on a scooter down an empty street.

As the scooter accelerates, Chris can be heard exclaiming, “What the heck!” The caption accompanying the video read, “Arriving in Ahmedabad.”

In another post, Coldplay shared a front-angle photo of Chris sporting a casual look in a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white sneakers, seated on the white scooter.

