Gujarat Police foil farmer's self-immolation bid

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 The police have foiled a farmer's self-immolation attempt outside the taluka development office in Kalol in Panchmahal district on Monday.

The police have also taken an assurance in writing from the farmer that he will not attempt self-immolation or take any extreme step in the future.

Head constable Chandansinh Govindsinh said, "Ajabsinh Chauhan (45) from Sureli village had reached the taluka development office in Kalol with a jar of petrol in his hand with the intention of killing himself. As the police deployed outside the office had prior information of his suicide bid, they caught Chauhan and brought him to the police station. The police let him go after issuing a stern warning and taking in writing that hewould not any such step in the future."

According to Chauhan's statement, last year, a well was approved for his agricultural land under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, for which he had invested Rs 1.80 lakh and had submitted the bills for approval and release of payment. While several months have passed since then, his payment has not been released yet. He tried to commit suicide to draw the attention of the authorities, the police said.

Meanwhile, taluka development officer Maitri Leuva said, "Chauhan's bill is under scrutiny because as per MGNREGA rules, materials for the construction of a well need to be procured only from agencies approved by the administration.

"Chauhan had personally met me and complained about the pending bill, but till it is not verified by the concerned department, I can't approve the bill. If the well is constructed following all the guidelines, his payment will be released."

