Gujarat Police form WhatsApp groups to boost village-level crime reporting and coordination

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 The Gujarat Police have created WhatsApp groups linking village sarpanches with local police stations in order to strengthen coordination between law enforcement and rural communities, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative aims to ensure timely reporting of incidents, big or small from remote areas, enabling quicker response, and improved monitoring.

Gujarat Police Chief Vikas Sahay, speaking at an interaction programme organised by Ahmedabad Rural Police, has said that the system has already delivered results.

"For the past few days, police stations and sarpanches have been connected through WhatsApp at the village level. We are now getting information about local incidents much faster, which makes it easier to keep an eye on the situation and act effectively," he added.

He said that the platform proved particularly valuable during 'Operation Sindoor' in border districts, where limited police resources make community assistance essential.

The interaction at Makarba Police Headquarters brought together around 150 sarpanches from the Sanand and Bopal police station limits.

Gujarat Police Chief Sahay urged village leaders to assist in crime prevention, help curb drug abuse and cyber fraud, and spread public awareness.

Sarpanches suggested steps like displaying police helpline numbers at gram panchayat offices, milk cooperatives, and other public gathering points.

According to officials, such police–panchayat collaborations are part of a state-wide efforts to reduce criminal activities in villages and make policing more effective, with similar programmes being rolled out in various districts.

Gujarat is home to nearly 17,800 villages, spread across its 33 districts and some 250 talukas, according to Census data and official sources.

These villages are governed by gram panchayats, with each led by an elected sarpanch -- the local head responsible for village administration and acting as the key link between government authorities and rural communities.

Recent gram panchayat elections covered around 8,326 panchayats, highlighting the sizable role of sarpanchs in grassroots governance across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor