Gujarat Police makes significant progress in crackdown on online betting

Ahmedabad, June 8 The Office of the Director General of Police and Chief Police Officer in Gujarat, along with the State Monitoring Cell, has made significant progress in dismantling illegal online betting and trading operations.

Since May, a total of 19 accused individuals have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

During the course of the investigation, authorities seized five mobile phones, Rs 1,25,000 in cash and a laptop. Furthermore, the investigation has uncovered 481 different bank accounts related to the illegal activities. A single bank account revealed transactions totaling Rs 2,253 crore, with Rs 9,62,33,149 frozen. Additional funds amounting to Rs 10,172 from other beneficiary bank accounts have been frozen based on information obtained from the frozen account.

The investigation, under the direct supervision of K. T. Kamaria, Deputy Superintendent of Police, has resulted in the arrest of several individuals involved in the crimes. Nilesh Pravinbhai Ramin has been apprehended for his role in online cricket betting, while Paresh Arvindbhai Thakkar, a resident of Ahmedabad, was detained by the Jaipur Airport Authority based on a Look Out Circular. Thakkar provided the MetaTrader application of Velocity Server, which facilitated the illegal activities. He was arrested on 22nd May 2023 and produced before the court within the prescribed time limit, with a custody remand of 8 days obtained.

During the interrogation of Thakkar, it was revealed that Deepak alias Dilaksh Thakkar and his partner Bharatbhai Thakkar, operating from Dubai-based Nao Velocity Server, were involved in online bin trading activities and PNTC at a complex in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad.

Additionally, it was discovered that Amit alias Mukesh Maheshbhai Khatri, operating the Velocity Server in Ahmedabad City under the guise of software, and Prakash alias Chiku Naranbhai Mali were providing assistance.

Led by Vikas Sahay IPS, Director General of Police and Chief Police Officer, and Neerja Gotru IPS, Additional Director General of Police, the operation was conducted based on the advice of Nirlipta Rai, IPS, Superintendent of Police, State Monitoring Cell.

Further examination of the accused Amit alias Mukesh Khatri and Prakash alias Chiku Mali's mobile phones revealed the creation of different Master I.D.s through the unauthorised use of the Velocity Server's MetaTrader platform.

