Gujarat Police on high alert after Red Fort blast; citizens urged to remain vigilant

Ahmedabad, Nov 10 In the wake of the deadly explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) has stated that while the exact cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed, the state police force is maintaining a high level of vigilance.

In a public advisory issued late Monday night, the DGP said, “Even though the exact reason for the blast in the Red Fort area of Delhi has not been confirmed so far, Gujarat Police is vigilant and on high alert.”

He appealed to citizens to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

“I urge all citizens to be vigilant and inform the local police if anything suspicious comes to notice. Please stay away from rumours and rely only on verified information,” the advisory added.

The statement comes amid heightened security measures across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, following the explosion that claimed at least ten lives and injured over a dozen people.

Arriving at the blast site near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station around 9:45 PM, Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the wreckage of the car, now a twisted metal shell surrounded by forensic markers.

He interacted with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA officials on the ground before proceeding to LNJP Hospital, where he spent nearly 30 minutes with victims, including a 12-year-old boy with burn injuries and a taxi driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor