Gujarat police raid booze party, arrest 25 youth including women

Anand (Gujarat), Sep 12 As many as 25 youth including women, who were enjoying a liquor party to celebrate a birthday, were arrested after Anand district police carried out a raid in a farm house.

Gujarat is a dry state where sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited.

Anklav Police Station head constable Narendrasinh Pravinsinh in his complaint stated that Police Inspector H.M. Rana had received a tip-off that a liquor party is going on in Greenstone Villa farm house in the Navakhal village. When police team entered the villa and inquired about the loud music and party, a 22-year-old Siddhi Bhuva informed the police that friends have gathered to celebrate her birthday.

Some 15 males and 10 women, all in their early 20's were enjoying the liquor party. Police have seized IMFL's five empty bottles, three sealed bottles and two half empty bottles. Total 10 bottles were recovered, all partying youth were from Vadodara and had come all the way to Anand to celebrate the party. Property worth Rs 11 lakh was also seized from them including vehicles.

