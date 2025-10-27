Gujarat Police resolve 850 complaints through GP-SMASH initiative

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 The Gujarat Police, which launched a pioneering initiative, GP-SMASH (Gujarat Police – Social Media Monitoring, Awareness and Systematic Handling) on March 1, has successfully addressed over 850 complaints, a step toward responsive and accountable policing, said officials here on Monday.

The project, introduced by Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay, aims to create a real-time communication bridge between citizens and law enforcement through social media. This is being done under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, the officials added.

Through GP-SMASH, citizens’ concerns, complaints, and suggestions posted on platforms like X are being resolved within hours. A state-level dedicated team works 24/7 to monitor posts related to law and order, traffic, cyber fraud, corruption, and other public grievances, ensuring quick redressal by tagging relevant district or range officials.

Each case is tracked until resolved, with updates shared publicly on the same post for transparency. The initiative operates at three monitoring levels -- state, range, and district --ensuring swift coordination and follow-up.

According to the officials, the GP-SMASH is not just a digital monitoring system but a movement toward a tech-enabled, citizen-centric policing model. It has enhanced the public’s sense of safety and trust, making citizens feel that the Gujarat Police are just a single click away. Gujarat has steadily earned a reputation as one of India’s safest states, backed by a proactive, tech-driven, and community-oriented police force.

The Gujarat Police, under the leadership of the state’s Home Department, has embraced modernisation through initiatives like GP-SMASH, I-PRAGATI, and predictive policing systems that integrate technology with public service. With robust surveillance networks, real-time monitoring, and rapid response mechanisms, the state ensures both urban and rural areas remain secure.

Beyond enforcement, Gujarat Police place strong emphasis on citizen engagement -- encouraging trust through transparency, prompt grievance redressal, and social media outreach. From handling cybercrime and traffic management to ensuring women’s safety through helplines and dedicated cells, the force has evolved into a model of people-friendly policing, the officials said.

