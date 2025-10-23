Gujarat Police solves 80 crimes using National Automated Fingerprint Identification System in 9 months

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 Gujarat Police has successfully solved 80 criminal cases in the last 9 months with the help of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), as per official information shared on Thursday.

The initiative marks a major stride in the police force’s use of technology to enhance efficiency and accuracy in crime detection.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said that adopting such advanced tools will make the process of solving crimes faster and more precise, underscoring the department’s commitment to smart and technology-driven policing.

The NAFIS portal, a nationwide database, currently stores fingerprint records of over 1.20 crore criminals across India.

Gujarat Police has actively contributed to this system, adding data of more than 22 lakh offenders from the state.

Gujarat is widely considered one of India’s safer states, with comparatively low rates of violent crime and strong law-and-order mechanisms.

The state consistently ranks favourably in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports for crimes against women, property crimes, and overall public safety. Effective policing, widespread use of technology, and community engagement initiatives have contributed to maintaining law and order across both urban centres like Ahmedabad and Surat and rural areas in the state.

The Gujarat Police is a large and multifaceted law-enforcement organisation serving the state of Gujarat and is responsible for maintaining public order and safety across a population of over 6 crore and an area of roughly 1,96,000 sq kms.

According to recent official data, the force has an actual strength of approximately 123.84 police personnel per lakh population (i.e., about 124 officers for every 100,000 people) as of January 1, 2023, which is below the national average of roughly 154.84 per lakh.

