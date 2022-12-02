Gujarat Polls: Overall 63.14 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase

As the voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election culminated on Thursday the overall voter turnout was recorded at 63.14 per cent.

The overall voter turnout till 9 am was 4.94 per cent, at 11 am it was recorded at 19.24 per cent, at 1 pm it was recorded at 36.65 per cent and at 3 pm the overall voter turnout was recorded at 48.65 per cent.

The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts.

The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

