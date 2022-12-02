Gujarat Polls: Overall 63.14 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase
By ANI | Published: December 2, 2022 12:55 PM 2022-12-02T12:55:52+5:30 2022-12-02T18:30:03+5:30
As the voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election culminated on Thursday the overall voter turnout was recorded at 63.14 per cent.
The overall voter turnout till 9 am was 4.94 per cent, at 11 am it was recorded at 19.24 per cent, at 1 pm it was recorded at 36.65 per cent and at 3 pm the overall voter turnout was recorded at 48.65 per cent.
The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts.
The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.
( With inputs from ANI )
