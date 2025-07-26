Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi launches training camp for newly appointed district Congress chiefs in Anand

Anand, July 26 Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a three-day training camp for newly appointed District Congress Presidents in Gujarat’s Anand under the party’s ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ initiative.

The camp, scheduled for July 26-28, witnessed the presence of several senior Congress leaders from the national and state levels, including AICC General Secretary and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dr Tushar Chaudhary.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the critical role district and city presidents will play in the upcoming electoral processes. He stated that their consent will be indispensable in ticket allocation for future elections, and their performance will be reviewed monthly as part of an accountability framework. “Each leader will be evaluated, and the organisation will be strengthened on the basis of performance. With this campaign, we aim to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections while staying rooted in Congress ideology and fighting for the rights of the Dalits, marginalised, women, youth, and farmers,” he said.

As part of his visit, Rahul Gandhi also held a special dialogue with dairy cooperative members and livestock farmers associated with Gujarat’s milk federations.

Members shared their grievances, including concerns over inadequate milk procurement prices, deep-rooted corruption in cooperative employment practices, and misuse of outsourcing for political appointments. In response, Gandhi pledged to raise these issues in Parliament and expressed his readiness to support agitation efforts on their behalf.

Families of victims from the Gambhira bridge tragedy, where over 20 people lost their lives, met Rahul Gandhi seeking justice. The families alleged inaction and negligence by the state government. Offering them solidarity, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to justice and said the people of the country look to him with hope for fairness and rights.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Congress state president Amit Chavda said, “Corruption is rampant under the BJP government, and the people are suffering. This campaign is not just about training but about empowering district and city presidents to raise local issues and mobilise people. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has clearly told us: ‘Do not fear.’ We must take people’s concerns from the streets to the Assembly.”

Mukul Wasnik, AICC General Secretary and Gujarat in-charge, highlighted that the selection process for district presidents under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ was unique and vision-driven. “This training is designed to strengthen the ideological foundation of every district leader. A strong organisation will empower people to reclaim their rights and defeat the BJP in Gujarat.”

Leader of Opposition Dr Tushar Chaudhary, during the vote of thanks, assured full support and availability of senior leadership to local units. “Whether at the booth level or district, we will be present wherever the party needs us. I call on every district president to take this responsibility with sincerity and commitment,” he said.

