Gujarat Rain Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Multiple Districts Till July 28, Says IMD

Gujarat has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall over the past two to three days. Cloudy weather prevails in many parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, with torrential rains reported at isolated locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain across the state till July 28. Light to moderate rainfall is expected statewide today, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Banaskantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mehsana, and Sabarkantha districts between July 26 and 28.

On July 21, 2025, moderate rainfall is likely in Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad and Kutch districts.

Between July 23 and 25, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the same districts listed above.

On July 26, 2025, heavy rainfall is likely in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, and Valsad. Light to moderate showers may occur at isolated places in Kutch, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Surat.

On July 27, 2025, heavy rainfall is expected in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Dang, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Amreli, and Bhavnagar districts. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in other parts of the state, including Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad.

On July 28, 2025, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in Amreli, Botad, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, and Valsad. Isolated places in Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, and other districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain.

According to Ashok Kumar Das, State-Level Forecast In-charge at the Meteorological Department Ahmedabad said, for the next 5 days from July 21 to 25, warning issued for thunderstorm, lighting with winds 30-40 kmph likely in Gujarat. The weather changes appearing due cyclonic circulation over the Rajasthan adjourning Pakistan.

"In the coming 7 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with a possibility of heavy rainfall as well."