Gujarat Rains: Crocodile Rescued by Forest Department From Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Campus in Vadodara (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat has led to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the state, including Vadodara city, where overflowing ponds and rivers have caused water to enter houses.

The Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city and is home to hundreds of crocodiles, has been overflowing for the past two days. As a result, crocodiles have begun moving into the city. This morning, a crocodile was spotted on the campus of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara, and a video of the incident quickly went viral.

Crocodile Rescued From Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Campus in Vadodara

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Forest Department rescues the crocodile seen on the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda pic.twitter.com/joBQjJfAHW — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Upon receiving news of the crocodile's presence on the university campus, forest officials rushed to the scene. They successfully rescued the large reptile and relocated it to a safe area. Such incidents of crocodiles appearing in residential areas of Vadodara due to the flooding of the Vishwamitri River are common.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput says, "... We have rescued 10 crocodiles in the last 5 days. Two have been released and 8 are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases... Today, we rescued a 14-foot crocodile… pic.twitter.com/ImfnpjAiEq — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput said, "We have rescued 10 crocodiles in the last 5 days. Two have been released and 8 are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases... Today, we rescued a 14-foot crocodile from a house near Kamnath Mahadev temple, one from near the Ratri Bazar and an 11-foot crocodile from the Zoology Department of the MS University."

On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing a large crocodile roaming in the residential areas of Vadodara. According to reports, a 15-foot crocodile had waded through floodwaters and reached a house in a colony located near the Vishwamitri River.

Locals in the area immediately informed forest officials, and volunteers from the department quickly arrived at the scene. They rescued the crocodile, which was found resting at the door of a house.