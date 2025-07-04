Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogged Streets in Banaskantha; IMD Issues Orange Alert for 18 Districts

Heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat hampered the normal life of the citizens on Friday, July 4. Several districts, including Banaskantha, reported flooding on roads and waterlogging. Main roads in town were seen submerged, leaving many vehicles stranded. Flooding waters also entered houses in the Mafatpura area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, and Sabarkantha. The weather department also announced a yellow alert for 18 districts, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Valsad. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next seven days.

IMD in a post on Friday said, Observed Very Heavy Rainfall (in cm) over Gujarat during past 24 hours till 0830 HRS IST of 04.07.2025.”

#WATCH | Banaskantha, Gujarat | Vehicles struggle to cross a severely waterlogged road in Tharad following heavy rain. IMD has issued an orange alert in the district, forecasting 'very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls'.

Around 74 roads, including one national and two state highways, were closed due to waterlogging. 16 dams have reached the capacity of 100% and are overflowing, leading the administration to issue a flood alert in the nearby areas of the dams. A total of 3,703 people have been relocated, and 676 individuals have been rescued.

Looking at the situation, the government has deployed 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 20 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until July 6.