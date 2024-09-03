Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely for Next Three Days; Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas (Watch Videos)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Gujarat and adjourned areas for the next three days. On Tuesday, September 3, the weather agency issued a red alert for Surat and Bharuch districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, and an Orange alert for several other districts.

Several places in Gujarat, including Bharush, witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Several districts of the South Gujarat region, including Tapi, Dang and Navsari, recorded heavy downpours.

Visuals From Shravan Chokdi Area

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas of Bharuch, Gujarat. Visuals from Shravan Chokdi area.



Visuals From Mahatma Mandir Underbridge of Sector-13 in Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city after incessant rainfall in Gandhinagar.



Following the heavy rainfall, the water level has risen in the Ambika Olan, Valmiki and Zakhari rivers in the Tapi district. A flood-like situation occurred in Dolvan tehsil in the Tapi district.