Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely for Next Three Days; Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas (Watch Videos)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2024 11:12 AM2024-09-03T11:12:38+5:302024-09-03T11:13:39+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Gujarat and adjourned areas for the ...
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for Gujarat and adjourned areas for the next three days. On Tuesday, September 3, the weather agency issued a red alert for Surat and Bharuch districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, and an Orange alert for several other districts.
Several places in Gujarat, including Bharush, witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Several districts of the South Gujarat region, including Tapi, Dang and Navsari, recorded heavy downpours.
Visuals From Shravan Chokdi Area
VIDEO | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas of Bharuch, Gujarat. Visuals from Shravan Chokdi area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/rLxTSOefAk
Visuals From Mahatma Mandir Underbridge of Sector-13 in Gandhinagar
#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city after incessant rainfall in Gandhinagar.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024
(Visuals from Mahatma Mandir Underbridge, Sector-13 Gandhinagar) pic.twitter.com/SgdD2A6KgM
Following the heavy rainfall, the water level has risen in the Ambika Olan, Valmiki and Zakhari rivers in the Tapi district. A flood-like situation occurred in Dolvan tehsil in the Tapi district.Open in app