Gujarat Rains: Narmada Dam Opens 23 Gates, Releases 3.95 Lakh Cusecs of Water; Residents in 28 Villages Advised to Stay Vigilant (Watch Video)

Gujarat: Narmada Dam has released a total of 395,000 cusecs of water by opening 23 gates. Collector S.K. Modi has urged residents to stay cautious due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the district. The district administration has also issued an alert for 28 villages along the Narmada River to remain vigilant.

Modi stated, "The flow of water is proportional to the inflow from upstream of the Narmada Dam. Currently, the amount of water being released is low, so there is no need for panic. However, due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, everyone should remain cautious. Citizens are requested to promptly address waterlogging issues and contact the district disaster management's 24-hour control room if needed."

The recent heavy rains over the past 48 hours have flooded low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rain at several locations, with isolated 'extremely heavy' rainfall in south Gujarat districts, including Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, as well as Amreli and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra. Similar conditions are expected in Anand, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Dwarka, and Kutch districts on Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Vapi taluka in Valsad district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 326 millimeters in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. Khergam in Navsari received 248 mm of rainfall during the same period. Surat, Tapi, and Narmada districts have also been severely impacted. In response to the flooding, more than 600 residents from low-lying areas in Valsad have been relocated to safety.

