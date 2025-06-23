Gujarat Rains: School Holiday Declared After Roads Flooded in Several Areas of Surat Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Videos)

Flooding on roads and waterlogging were reported in several areas of Gujarat after heavy rains lashed the state in the early hours of Monday, June 23. Videos shared on social media show people walking in knee-deep water as vehicular traffic was affected in Surat. In view of the heavy rainfall, the district administration declared a holiday for schools in Surat. The city received 7.24 inches of rainfall between 6 am and 12 noon today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has issued an orange alert for Surat, Valsad, Jamnagar, and Junagadh districts. In the past 24 hours, Gujarat recorded heavy rainfall in 165 talukas across 33 districts.

Roads Flooded in Surat

Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in the Varachha area of Surat leads to severe waterlogging pic.twitter.com/9ZCLonvAoC — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, Jodia taluka in Jamnagar district received the highest rainfall—over 7 inches—during this period, while Mendarda taluka in Junagadh district recorded around 6 inches of rain.

Waterlogging in Gujarat

Surat, Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in the city causes waterlogging and disrupts road traffic in Dabholi area pic.twitter.com/7CWvtTnzbj — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Valsad, Botad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, and Panchmahal districts, predicting heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Kheda, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, and Dang districts.