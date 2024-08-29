Gujarat Rains: Vishwamitri River Surpasses Danger Mark; Food Distributed to Flood-Affected in Vadodara (Watch Video)

Food distribution efforts are underway for flood-affected residents in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Vishwamitri river, which runs through the city, surpassed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning due to heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Ajwa dam.

Watch:

VIDEO | Gujarat: Food being distributed to flood-affected people in Vadodara. The Vishwamitri river which flows through the city crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning following heavy rains and the release of water from Ajwa dam.



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/R3rGhwblBc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2024

Heavy rainfall over the past three days in Gujarat has resulted in the loss of 26 lives, with rain-related incidents continuing to impact the state. Approximately 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas as heavy showers battered parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, according to officials.

Among the deceased are seven individuals who went missing after the tractor trolley they were traveling in was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village in Morbi district's Halvad taluka on Sunday. Their bodies have since been recovered.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him on Thursday morning to inquire about the flood situation in the state and to discuss the ongoing relief efforts for those affected.

