Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Ahmedabad, Aug 3 With the longest coastline of 2,340 kilometers, Gujarat is making significant contribution to development of blue economy in the country.

Gujarat has ranked second in the country in the marine fish production and is expected to consolidate its position further, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The average annual fish production figure in Gujarat in the last 4 years has been 8.56 lakh metric tonnes. In 2023-24, the total fish production in the state stood at around 9,07,901 metric tonnes.

It is estimated to be around 10,36,773 metric tonnes in the year 2024-25 (October-September) with an estimated 7,64,343 metric tonnes of marine fish production and 2,72,430 metric tonnes of inland fish production in the state.

The Gujarat government has implemented various promotional initiatives and policies to increase fish production in the state and make the fishermen more economically prosperous.

The Centre-run Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has already laid out elaborate plans on enhancing productivity while addressing challenges of the fishing industry.

PMMSY is addressing critical gaps in the fisheries value chain ranging from fish production, productivity and quality to technology, post-harvest infrastructure and marketing.

The scheme aims to modernise and strengthen the value chain, enhance traceability and establish a robust fisheries management framework as well as ensure social and economic well-being of fishermen.

Under the PMMSY, an outlay of Rs 897.54 crore has already been sanctioned by the Centre for various component projects in Gujarat from the year 2020-21 to 2024-25.

A grant of Rs 50 crore has been allocated to Gujarat under PMMSY for the year 2025-26.

This is giving an impetus to fisheries activities in the state.

Further, to harness the potential of Gujarat’s 2,340 km long coastline, the state government has kicked off several initiatives including providing subsidy on purchase of kerosene and petrol, road and electricity facilities and upgradation of infrastructure of small fishermen’s harbours.

Along with this, four new fishing harbours are being constructed at Madhavad, Navabandar, Veraval-2 and Sutrapada.

Several initiatives including assistance in setting up of Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for fish farming and production, assistance for purchase of medicines, minerals and probiotics given in the form of feed for pre-preparation of shrimp pond, assistance for cage culture are being taken up.

Apart from this, assistance is also being provided on setting up of modern boat building yards and installation of blast freezers and cold storage for boat owners, fisheries co-operative societies and fish traders as well as providing nets to fishermen.

