Gujarat receives heavy rainfall across 89 talukas, 21 reservoirs on overflow alert

Gandhinagar, July 2 The Monsoon activity intensified across Gujarat over the last 24 hours, with rainfall reported in 89 talukas in 32 districts, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district, which received four inches, making it the wettest region in the state during this period.

Following Kaprada, Dolwan in Tapi district recorded 2.5 inches, while Subir in Dang district received two inches of rain. Other areas like Umargam and Dharampur registered 1.5 inches each, as per the official rainfall figures compiled by the SEOC.

A high-level meeting of the Weather Watch Group was convened at the SEOC to assess the ongoing monsoon developments and review the preparedness of concerned departments. Officials were directed to stay alert and coordinate closely to tackle any eventualities arising from heavy rain in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state in the next few days.

In view of the monsoon alert, 32 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been strategically deployed across various districts. Additionally, two extra teams have been kept on standby to respond swiftly in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, an update from the Irrigation Department revealed that 21 of the state’s 206 reservoirs are currently on high alert, with 12 on alert level and 19 under warning status, indicating rising water levels due to continuous rainfall. Region-wise water storage is being monitored closely to prevent any overflow or flooding situations.

Authorities have assured that district-level administrations are on standby and fully equipped to respond to any emergency. Citizens in rain-prone areas have been urged to stay updated with local advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.

The state has recorded 288.70 mm rainfall, or 32.73 per cent of its annual average so far, which is the highest since 2015. The southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat on June 16 and covered the state by June 18.

