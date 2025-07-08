Gujarat records 145 pc surge in taxpayers base since 2017

Ahmedabad, July 8 Gujarat has witnessed a 145 per cent increase in its taxpayer base in eight years since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to the state government.

From just over 5.15 lakh taxpayers in 2017, the state now has 12.66 lakh registered taxpayers as of the 2024–25 fiscal year.

Since the rollout of the GST, Gujarat has emerged as one of India's top-performing states in terms of tax compliance, revenue growth, and digital integration.

Once tangled in a complex web of Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax (CST), octroi, and entry tax, the state's tax system has transformed remarkably under the 'One Nation, One Tax' regime, a shift that has not only simplified compliance but also supercharged its economy.

Notably, Gujarat's taxpayer growth rate of 6.38 per cent in 2024–25 significantly outpaces the national average of 3.86 per cent, reflecting the state's dynamic business environment and growing formalisation of trade.

Gujarat's GST revenue has soared to Rs 1,36,748 crore in 2024–25, marking a year-on-year increase of Rs 11,579 crore. The state contributes 8.2 per cent to the nation's domestic GST pool, securing its spot among the top three GST-contributing states in the country.

Additionally, revenue from State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) reached Rs 73,200 crore, up Rs 8,752 crore from the previous fiscal. Gujarat recorded a 13.6 per cent growth in SGST and IGST collections, outpacing the national average of 10.31 per cent, with increased allocations now set to fuel investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Gujarat's performance in digital tax compliance has also been exemplary. With 13.98 crore e-way bills generated by suppliers in 2024–25, the state ranks first in the country by supplier count. It also holds second position by e-way bill value, and third by volume, confirming its dominance in goods movement and trade transparency. In terms of timely return filing, Gujarat leads the nation.

The state achieved an 88.9 per cent compliance for GSTR-3B and 85.5 per cent for GSTR-1 - setting the benchmark for punctuality and discipline in GST filing.

Gujarat also stood second nationally on the GST Key Performance Indicators (KPI) scoreboard with a score of 71.69 points, trailing only Maharashtra.

Out of 22 performance parameters, Gujarat ranked first in nine, proving its all-round excellence in implementation, compliance, and digital governance.

The streamlined tax structure has simplified business for lakhs of traders and industries, reduced cascading tax burdens, and increased transparency. For a state heavily reliant on trade and exports, this clarity and uniformity have unlocked new avenues of growth.

