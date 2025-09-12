Gujarat records MMR of 51 per 1 lakh live births; ranks 5th among states: Official

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 Gujarat has reported a maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of 51 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) data, as shared by the state government on Friday.

The figure marks a steady decline from 91 in 2016; 57 in 2020, and 53 in 2021, reflecting the state’s consistent improvement in maternal health indicators.

The national MMR stands at 88 per 100,000 live births (SRS 2021–23), with Gujarat placed fifth among major states with the lowest ratios.

Officials attribute the progress to sustained efforts by the Health and Family Welfare Department under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Key interventions include early antenatal registration, at least four check-ups during pregnancy, focused care for high-risk mothers, institutional deliveries, post-natal examinations, and detailed maternal death reviews. Several schemes have supported this push. In 2024–25, over 19.2 lakh mothers and 12.5 lakh newborns benefited from the Khilkhilat Yojana.

High-risk expectant mothers meeting 19 risk criteria now receive financial assistance of Rs 15,000, while those under the Namostree scheme are eligible for Rs 12,000 support across 11 criteria. The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), launched in June 2016, continues to provide specialized antenatal check-ups on the 9th and 24th of every month through both public facilities and 502 private gynecologists volunteering under the initiative.

The state government, through its Health and Family Welfare Department, has been actively implementing programmes to improve prenatal and postnatal care, institutional deliveries, and emergency obstetric services.

Initiatives like Janani Suraksha Yojana, mobile health units, and strengthened primary healthcare infrastructure have contributed to safer pregnancies, but continued focus on nutrition, awareness, and timely medical intervention remains critical for further improvement.

In Gujarat, the state government has steadily increased its budget allocation for health, reflecting a commitment to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and services. For the fiscal year 2024–25, a significant portion of the budget is directed toward improving primary and secondary healthcare facilities, expanding maternal and child health programs, enhancing preventive care, and investing in digital health initiatives.

Key expenditures include upgrading district and community health centers, supporting immunization drives, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and promoting health awareness campaigns.

