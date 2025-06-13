Gujarat responded with sensitivity to Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy: CM Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad, June 13 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday termed the Ahmedabad plane crash as a “tragedy beyond words" while lauding the state’s rapid and compassionate response under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, CM Patel said Gujarat stood “with courage and empathy” beside the affected families in their darkest hour.

Minutes after the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, response teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, RAF, Police, and Fire Services were swiftly mobilised. Over 600 fire personnel and more than 100 ambulances were deployed for immediate medical evacuation.

The CM said that a special green corridor ensured injured passengers were transported to hospitals without delay. Specialised medical teams, DNA experts, senior IAS officers, counsellors, and SEOC units were dispatched to support rescue, identification, and emotional care operations.

Civil Hospital and SEOC control rooms continue to operate 24×7, coordinating assistance and communication with victims’ families.

Accommodation, transportation, and on-ground help have been arranged for relatives arriving in Ahmedabad.

"With seamless coordination between central and state agencies, Gujarat reaffirmed its resolve to respond with humanity, efficiency, and unity in the face of tragedy," said CM Patel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital to personally check on the injured and offer support to the grieving families.

At the hospital, PM Modi was briefed by Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi on the medical condition of the injured individuals and the ongoing treatment efforts.

He met with several injured individuals, including Ramesh Vishwas -- the sole survivor of the devastating crash -- and offered words of encouragement and reassurance.

The Prime Minister also met with families of the deceased, extending heartfelt condolences and standing in solidarity with them in their hour of profound loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor