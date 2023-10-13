Gujarat revamps Class 10 & 12 exam patterns for 2023-24

Gandhinagar, Oct 13 Gujarat state government has announced changes in the Class 10 and 12 state board exams from academic session 2023-24.

This followed a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and attended by Education Minister Kuber Dindor among other senior officials.

Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the Gujarat Board's adjustments revolve around question types. Objective questions will witness a 10 per cent hike, shifting from the previous 20 per cent to 30 per cent. In contrast, the weightage for descriptive questions is set to decrease from 30 per cent to 20 per cent, officials shared on Friday.

For Class 12 science students, the 50 per cent multiple-choice questions remain unchanged. However, a notable alteration emerges in the remaining half of the paper, which comprises descriptive questions. The new structure will provide students with broader choices within the question paper instead of confined internal options.

Additionally, the state introduced enhanced opportunities for Class 12 science students affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to ameliorate their scores. These students can now opt for one or more supplementary exams during June-July, with their best scores being acknowledged.

Changes are also afoot for Class 10 students, who are now eligible to sit for supplementary exams in three subjects, a rise from the earlier limit of two subjects.

