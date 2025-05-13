Gujarat: Rickshaws without meters face crackdown in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 13 Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik made it mandatory for all rickshaw drivers to install functional meters from January 1, 2025. However, despite clear orders and a grace period, enforcement has revealed widespread non-compliance. So far, the city’s traffic police have penalised 28,112 rickshaw drivers operating without meters, collecting a staggering Rs 1.56 crore in fines.

The crackdown follows mounting public complaints about rickshaw drivers allegedly charging inflated fares, especially during peak hours or in high-demand areas.

Commissioner Malik said, “There were repeated complaints that rickshaw pullers were charging more than the standard fare. We had given them until January 1 to install meters. Now, if a rickshaw is found operating without a meter, a fine is issued. After the second violation, we will treat it as a permit breach, and the rickshaw will be detained.”

The Commissioner further appealed to all rickshaw owners and drivers to comply with the regulation to avoid penalties and legal action.

“During annual RTO renewals, meters are provided, but many drivers choose to leave them at home. This cannot continue,” he emphasised.

The decision, officials say, was driven by concerns raised by daily commuters who often felt exploited by arbitrary fare demands. With the new rule in place, passengers are now expected to pay only the metered fare, helping standardise pricing across the city.

Auto rickshaws are a crucial part of Gujarat’s urban transport network, serving as an affordable and accessible mode of travel for millions of people daily.

According to the Gujarat RTO data, there are over 3.5 lakh registered auto rickshaws across the state, with the highest concentration in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. These three-wheelers play a significant role in local mobility, especially for last-mile connectivity in congested city areas and rural outskirts.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor