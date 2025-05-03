Gujarat Road Accident: 6 Dead, 8 Injured in Collision Between Jeep, State Transport Bus and Motorcycle in Sabarkantha (Watch Video)

Sabarkantha, Gujarat (May 3, 3035): A tragic road accident has occurred in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, where a jeep, a state transport bus, and a motorcycle collided. Six people lost their lives in the incident, and eight others were injured. The accident took place on a state highway near Hingatia village on Saturday. According to police reports, a jeep collided with a state transport bus, and a motorcycle following the jeep crashed into it. The impact was so severe that six people were killed on the spot, including a young girl.

Sabarkantha, Gujarat: A tragic accident near Hingotiya in Sabarkantha claimed the lives of five people and left two others in critical condition. The accident involved a triple collision between a private jeep, motorcycle, and bus. The injured were initially treated at a local… pic.twitter.com/uwTsvMJcmK — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Most of the victims were travelling in the jeep, which was severely damaged. The motorcycle involved in the accident had three passengers.

The injured are being treated at the district headquarters hospital in Himmatnagar. Most of the deceased were men from Sabarkantha district. The state transport bus, which was traveling from Ambaji in Banaskantha district to Vadodara, collided with the jeep.

In a separate incident in Muthra, another horrific accident took place. A speeding Thar collided with a passenger tempo, injuring several people. As the injured were lying on the road, a fast-moving dumper ran over them, killing four people. This accident occurred on the road leading to Ramatal Nagla near Krishna Kutir, within the jurisdiction of the Jai Police Station in Mathura.

The collision between the car and the passenger tempo was so intense that the tempo was shattered into pieces.