Gujarat Road Accident: 7 Burnt Alive in Horrific Car-SUV Collision in Surendranagar (Watch Video)

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least seven people in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday afternoon. Police officials confirmed that the mishap took place when a Swift Dzire car and a Tata Harrier SUV collided near Dedadara village. The impact was so severe that the smaller vehicle caught fire instantly, trapping its passengers inside. According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 PM, and the intensity of the blaze left no chance for survival for those inside the Dzire. Locals quickly raised an alarm and alerted the authorities about the accident.

Surendranagar, Gujarat: A tragic accident near Zamar village in Lakhtar claimed eight lives, including two children, after a head-on collision. The car caught fire and fell into a ditch while returning from Kadu village pic.twitter.com/6mZ9vFwRCJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2025

Soon after the collision, residents from nearby areas, along with police teams and 108 emergency responders, rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. However, despite their immediate efforts, seven individuals travelling in the Dzire were charred to death. Inspector PB Jadeja from Vadhvan police station said, “Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 PM.” The mishap also led to a traffic pile-up on the busy highway stretch.

Authorities stated that the injured occupants of the Tata Harrier received medical assistance and are said to be out of danger. The police have initiated a probe to determine the exact sequence of events that triggered the deadly crash. Eyewitnesses suggested that the vehicles were travelling at high speeds when they collided head-on, sparking the fire. As per PTI reports, efforts are underway to clear the site and ease the traffic congestion caused by the mishap. This remains a developing story, with further updates awaited.