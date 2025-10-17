Gujarat Road Accident: Two Women Killed, Several Injured After Two Buses Collide on Pardi Bypass

A devastating road accident occurred on Friday morning at the Pardi Bypass in Gujarat. Two women lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after two buses collided head-on in the early hours. The injured were immediately rushed to Savar Civil Hospital for medical treatment. According to Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Medical Officer at Godhra Civil Hospital, two women were declared dead, while five others sustained critical injuries and were referred to Vadodara for advanced care. Meanwhile, five more passengers are currently being treated at the civil hospital, authorities confirmed on Friday.

As per information provided by passengers, one bus was traveling from Limdi in Dhar district to Rajgarh, while the other was en route from Rajkot to Madhya Pradesh via Ahmedabad. The collision took place on the Pardi Bypass, leaving many injured, most of whom were laborers returning home to celebrate Diwali. A survivor recounted that he was traveling from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh for the festival when the buses suddenly crashed. He said the bus was overcrowded with passengers headed home for Diwali celebrations. Another survivor confirmed they were on the Rajkot–Ahmedabad–Madhya Pradesh route when their bus collided with another vehicle.