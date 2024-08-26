Gujarat School Holiday: All Primary Schools to Remain Closed on August 27 Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to persistent heavy rainfall across Gujarat, the state government has announced the closure of all primary schools on Tuesday, August 27. The decision aims to prioritize student safety amid the ongoing severe weather conditions. State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya made the announcement on Monday, ANI reported.

All primary schools in Gujarat to remain closed tomorrow, due to heavy rainfall: State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Parents are urged to keep their children at home and avoid unnecessary travel during the rain. Further updates will be provided based on the weather situation.

Heavy rains have caused widespread disruptions in Gujarat, with Ahmedabad being particularly hard hit. The city recorded over 86 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, resulting in waterlogged streets, flooding, and infrastructural damage.

Ahmedabad: Visuals from Narayanpur area

#WATCH | Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; Visuals from Narayanpur area of the city pic.twitter.com/0ujv9IwtiM — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

A red alert has been issued for the next two days. The heavy rainfall has also affected train services, with the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express, Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express, and Vadodara-Jamnagar Intercity Express facing disruptions.

Read Also | Gujarat Rains: Narmada Dam Opens 23 Gates, Releases 3.95 Lakh Cusecs of Water; Residents in 28 Villages Advised to Stay Vigilant (Watch Video)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe weather is attributed to a worsening weather system expected to bring more rain to Gujarat and other states. The highest rainfall recorded was 6.1 inches in Morwa Hadaf, followed by 5.4 inches in Anand. Over 44 talukas in the state have received more than 2 inches of rain, and 82 talukas have recorded over an inch of rain.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that Vapi taluka in Valsad district received 326 millimetres of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, the highest in the state. Khergam in Navsari received 248 mm during the same period.

Visuals from Valsad

#WATCH | Gujarat: NDRF carries out relief and rescue operations as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in Valsad. pic.twitter.com/vuunsV7073 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Heavy rains have led to the evacuation of hundreds of people in Valsad and Navsari districts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to take all necessary measures for relief, including timely evacuations and ensuring livestock safety. The State and National Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF) have been deployed for assistance.

Read Also | Gujarat Floods: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks With CM Bhupendra Patel in Wake of Heavy Rainfall (Watch Videos)