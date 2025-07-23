Gujarat set to destroy narcotics valued at Rs 870 crore

Ahmedabad, July 23 Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi will oversee the scientific disposal of a massive cache of narcotics worth over Rs 870 crore in Kutch district on July 24.

The disposal drive, led by the State-Level Narcotics Disposal Committee, is part of the government’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.

The destruction of seized drugs will take place at Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt. Ltd. in Lakadia, Bhachau taluka, using a high-temperature incineration process.

The drugs were confiscated under the NDPS Act across 28 cases registered in East Kutch (Gandhidham), West Kutch (Bhuj) and Morbi. Among the most notable seizures: 82.616 kg of cocaine seized by Gandhidham B Division Police, with an estimated market value of Rs 826.16 crore.

Around 105.428 kg of hashish (charas) from Mandvi Police Station, valued at Rs 44.57 crore. 8,986.2 litres of codeine-based cough syrup (equivalent to 89,862 bottles) from Morbi Taluka Police Station, worth approximately Rs 1.84 crore.

In addition, 129.368 kg of narcotics, including ganja, cocaine, charas, and mephedrone, will be destroyed from West Kutch, and 74.213 kg of similar substances from East Kutch, bringing the total volume of drugs to be incinerated to 391.625 kg and 8,986.2 litres.

This coordinated disposal effort follows court permissions and will be executed under the supervision of both state-level and local drug disposal committees, with the presence of senior police officials and environmental agency representatives.

In April 2025, a maritime operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard resulted in the recovery of over 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, after smugglers attempted to jettison the consignment into the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

In January, the ATS uncovered an illegal manufacturing unit in Neja village (Anand district), seizing 107 kg of alprazolam (worth Rs 107 crore) along with 1,518 kg of precursor chemicals.

More recently, in July, authorities intercepted 85 kg of hybrid cannabis in the state - an increase from just 22.3 kg seized in 2024 - as part of a national crackdown, alongside 77 arrests across India in 56 cases.

