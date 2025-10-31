Gujarat: Shaurya Chakra awardees of 'Operation Sindoor' visit Ekta Nagar for 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 In a display of patriotism and unity, 21 Shaurya Chakra award-winning officers and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- honoured for their extraordinary courage and service during 'Operation Sindoor' -- participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The officers paid homage to the 'Iron Man of India' -- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- at the Statue of Unity, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the ideals of national integrity and unity.

Their presence at the world's tallest statue -- built in Sardar Patel's memory -- symbolised the enduring spirit of India's defenders and their role in upholding the nation's unity.

The delegation included BSF officers and personnel such as Ravindra Rathod (Deputy Commandant), Devilal (Inspector), Sahib Singh (Head Constable), Kanwar Jas Singh (Constable), Rajappa B.T. (Assistant Sub-Inspector), Manohar Zhalco (Constable), Udayvir Singh (Assistant Sub-Inspector), Alok Negi (Assistant Commandant), Vyasdev (Sub-Inspector), Suddi Rabbha (Constable), Abhishek Srivastava (Assistant Commandant), Bhupendra Bajpai (Constable), Basavarajappa Shivappa Sunkda (Constable), Brijmohan Singh (Head Constable), Dipeshwar Barman (Constable), and Rajan Kumar (Constable).

Representing the CRPF were Vikrant Kumar (Deputy Commandant), Jeffrey Hamingchullo (Inspector), Saddam Hussain (Constable), Feda Hussain (Constable), and Sanjay Tiwari (Constable) -- all recognised for their exceptional bravery during challenging operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said the Statue of Unity stands not only as a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also as a testament to the power of collective national spirit.

He added that what makes the statue remarkable is that it was built as a result of a mass movement, connecting people from every corner of India.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Statue of Unity is a tribute to Sardar Patel and what is remarkable is that it was built as a result of a mass movement, where people from across India, particularly India's villages, felt connected with this iconic statue. Do visit Kevadia and discover its grandness yourself."

The Prime Minister also shared a post from 'Modi Archive', which recalled how the idea of the Statue of Unity was first conceived in October 2010, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"In October 2010, @narendramodi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, shared a vision that aimed to bring the nation together. He wanted to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, by building the world's tallest statue," the X post said.

