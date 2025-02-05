Gujarat Shocker: Father Poisoned 10-Year-Old Son to Death in Ahmedabad, Surrenders to Police

Ahmedabad, Gujarat (February 5, 2025): A shocking incident of murder has come to light in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where a father allegedly poisoned his 10-year-old son by mixing a toxic substance in water. The child tragically died following the incident. After committing the crime, the 47-year-old accused, Kalpesh Gohel, surrendered to the police.

Kalpesh Gohel confessed to his crime before the police after the child’s death. The family was left devastated by the tragedy. The incident took place in the Bapunagar police jurisdiction of Ahmedabad.

Kalpesh allegedly poisoned his son, Om, by giving him water mixed with sodium nitrate. Kalpesh had initially planned to commit suicide after killing his son but did not go through with it. Police arrested him on Tuesday following the incident. The motive behind his actions remains unclear, according to police officials.

Kalpesh's daughter revealed that their father had given medicine to both Om and his 15-year-old sister, Jiya, to stop vomiting. He then allegedly gave Om water mixed with sodium nitrate. Kalpesh had intended to take his own life as well, but when he saw Om’s condition worsen, he panicked and fled the house. Om started vomiting immediately after drinking the poisoned water. The family rushed Om to a private hospital, but the child was declared dead by doctors.

Kalpesh lived with his two children, wife, and elderly parents. After giving medicine to his children, he poisoned Om while his wife was away. Kalpesh later went to the police station and turned himself in.

After his arrest, Kalpesh admitted to mixing 30 grams of sodium nitrate in the water he gave Om. Police have filed a case under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing.